FIR Lodged Against Bharti Singh for Joke About Beards; Comedian Issues Apology

Comedian Bharti Singh issues apology amid accusations of hurting religious sentiments.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Comedian Bharti Singh has issued an apology after an old video of hers went viral and she was then accused of ‘hurting religious sentiments’. In the old clip, Bharti can be seen making jokes about mustaches and beards and many online have accused her of insulting the Sikh community. IANS reported that an FIR has been lodged against the comedian in Amritsar.
In her apology, Bharti urged people to watch the video properly and said that she didn’t name any religion or caste during her routine. Bharti said, in her apology video, “For the past one or two days a video has been going viral. People have also sent it to me and sent messages that I have made fun of beards and mustaches. I’ve also watched the video and I urge you to also watch that video, I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it, or said that people of this religion keep such beards and face such problems."
“I never said that Punjabi people keep beards. It was a casual conversation, I was doing comedy with my friend. A lot of people keep beards and mustaches these days. But if people from any religion or caste have been hurt by my comments, I apologise to them. I am a Punjabi myself; I was born in Amritsar. I will always uphold Punjab's honour and I am proud of being a Punjabi,” Bharti added.
She captioned her apology, “Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke (I do comedy to make people happy, not to hurt anyone. I am sorry if I hurt anyone, please forgive me).”
The viral clip is from the show Bharti Ka Show on Shemaroo Comedy. It shows the comedian talking to actor Jasmin Bhasin and she said, “Dhadhi mooch kyu nahi chahiye. Dhadhi mooch ke bade fayede hote hain. Dudh piyo, aise dhadi munh mein daalo, sewaiyon ka taste aata hai. (What’s wrong with having mustaches and beards? They have many benefits. Drink milk, put your beard in your mouth and you can taste sewaiyaan)”
On the work front, Bharti is the co-host of the show The Khatra Khatra Show with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The couple welcomed their first child in April.
