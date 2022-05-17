FIR Lodged Against Bharti Singh for Joke About Beards; Comedian Issues Apology

She captioned her apology, “Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke (I do comedy to make people happy, not to hurt anyone. I am sorry if I hurt anyone, please forgive me).”

The viral clip is from the show Bharti Ka Show on Shemaroo Comedy. It shows the comedian talking to actor Jasmin Bhasin and she said, “Dhadhi mooch kyu nahi chahiye. Dhadhi mooch ke bade fayede hote hain. Dudh piyo, aise dhadi munh mein daalo, sewaiyon ka taste aata hai. (What’s wrong with having mustaches and beards? They have many benefits. Drink milk, put your beard in your mouth and you can taste sewaiyaan)”

On the work front, Bharti is the co-host of the show The Khatra Khatra Show with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The couple welcomed their first child in April.