Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome a Baby Boy

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed a baby boy. Haarsh announced the news on Instagram with a picture from Bharti’s pregnancy shoot. He captioned the post, “It’s a BOY.”
Several celebrities congratulated the couple. Umar Riaz wrote, “Finally! Congratulations to both of you,” and Anita Hassanandani commented, “Yaaayyy congratulations.” Jay Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Tushar Kalia, Jasmin Bhasin, and Bandgee Kallra also sent their wishes.
Bharti and Haarsh are hosts on Hunarbaaz. The show features Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar as judges. Recently there were reports that Bharti had already given birth but she had refuted the news.
In a live chat, Bharti had said, “I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working. I am feeling scared. The due date is near.”
Bharti, in an interview with Times of India, had talked about how Harsh has been ‘like her nurse’ during her pregnancy, “He heats the water and presses my back when it pains. At night I get these unusual cravings for channa bhatura or dairy products like paneer and Harsh is then busy checking food apps, which will deliver such food items home. I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night.”
Bharti had announced her pregnancy in December on LOL Life of Limbachiyaa’s, her YouTube channel in a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai’. Bharti and Haarsh got married on 3 December, 2017.