Chris Pratt Faces Criticism Over Post Thanking Wife for a 'Healthy Daughter'

Chris Pratt is facing flak on social media for a tribute post on Instagram for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Pratt shared a picture of himself with his wife and wrote, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me!”

He also thanked his wife for giving him a ‘gorgeous healthy daughter.’ Several people criticised him for that claiming that it seemed like shade against ex Anna Faris. Pratt’s son with Faris, Jack, has suffered from serious health issues due to complications at birth.