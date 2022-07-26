Chiranjeevi Reveals Why He Chose Salman Khan Over Aamir Khan for ‘GodFather'

Chiranjeevi welcomes Salman Khan to the GodFather team.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Chiranjeevi, who will be presenting the Telugu version of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha revealed why he cast Salman Khan in his film GodFather instead of Aamir. In a video that has surfaced online, from a promotional event, Aamir said, “You see I was telling Chiranjeevi garu that ‘Please allow me to do something for you’. Then he said, 'I will call you'.”
He continued, “And two days later, he told me that, 'I’m shooting with Salman (Khan) and he was telling me something about the movie'. Then I said to him, ‘You didn't call me, sir. You called Salman.”
Chiranjeevi had earlier shared a clip from a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha held in Hyderabad. Veteran actor Nagarjuna and filmmakers Sukumar and SS Rajamouli attended the screening.
Chiranjeevi captioned the post, “Fascinating how a chance meeting and a little chat with my dear friend Aamir Khan at Kyoto airport - Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project Laal Singh Chaddha. Thank You Aamir Khan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm warm gesture. Most of all, what a gem of a film you have made. Such a wonderful emotional journey.”
In March, Chiranjeevi had shared a picture with Salman Khan, welcoming him to the team of GodFather, “Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.”
GodFather is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal. The remake is directed by Mohan Raja and also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev.