Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Team up For Aditya Chopra's Action Film?

Speculations are abuzz that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to team up for an action film, to be directed by Aditya Chopra. A source told Pinkvilla, "The two Khans will be working together since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2023". The source added that the narration is expected to take place once the first cuts of both Tiger 3 and Pathaan are locked. While Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Pathaan, Tiger 3 is keeping Salman busy.