Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Daggubati Pay Last Respects to Puneeth Rajkumar

Celebrities pay their last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites took place on Sunday, 31 October, at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru with full state honours. Several filmstars paid their last respects to the actor on Saturday. Among them were Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Shiva Rajkumar, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ali, and Puneeth Rajkumar's James co-star Meka Srikanth
Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday. He was 46. The actor died at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital, where he was taken after he had a heart attack while working out in a gym.
