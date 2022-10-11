'Chhello Show' Child Actor Rahul Koli Dies of Cancer

Pan Nalin's Chhello Show is inspired by his childhood days spent in rural Gujarat. The film revolves aroud the story of a nine-year-old boy, who is fascinated by the magic and science of shadow and light that underlines the celluloid film projection. Moreover, the film is set at the dawn of the digital revolution.

Earlier this year, Chhello Show was premiered at the Tribeca Film festival in June. The film is now slated for its theatrical release on 14 October.