New Book Releasing After SSR’s Death A Coincidence: Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat's new book, titled One Arranged Murder, is all set to release. His ninth fiction novel, One Arranged Murder is a murder mystery set in Delhi, India. Ahead of the book's release, Chetan Bhagat spoke to The Quint about how his latest work of literature reflects the world we live in and more. He also spoke about how high-profile death cases often become 'content' for TV news channels and how he wanted to address that in his book.

One Arranged Murder is Bhagat's second mystery novel. He opened up about the shift in literary genre:

“I think I took feedback from readers. They were saying that you were writing too many love stories. Chetan Bhagat’s books have this middle-class hero from a small town of India and then he goes for a girl who is out of his league. So I felt maybe I should move away from that and try a completely different genre. “ Chetan Bhagat, Writer

He also spoke about how his book releasing after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is completely coincidental. Watch the video for more. Editor: Ashish Maccune