Tanishq Controversy Will Not Help Our Economy, Says Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat opens up about the Tanishq ad row and Bollywood.

Chetan Bhagat, whose ninth fiction novel One Arranged Murder will be releasing soon, recently spoke to The Quint about the Tanishq ad controversy.

"If you had not told me that there is a controversy on this ad, I would not even have raised an eyebrow. And in fact it was quite a nice, touching moment. It was a nice ad. And to have a big controversy over it, to bully a brand to take off the ad. I don't think how it can help our economy." Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat also spoke about Bollywood coming together to take legal action against media channels.

"Why do people think they have the right to say that everyone in Bollywood is like this or the entire industry is a gutter or it smells and things like that? And I think those were things that are going too far." Chetan Bhagat