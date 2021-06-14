CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Still On: Official

The CBI is still investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
The CBI investigation related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death still continues and all the aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously, an official was quoted by ANI as saying. Sushant passed away on 14 June last year and the CBI is yet to conclude whether he died by suicide or there was some foul play in his death.
The officers added that the CBI is also examining reports shared by CFSL regarding electronic devices and data of relevant cell tower locations to find out what exactly happened on 14 June last year.
The CBI started investigating Sushant's death in August last year. Before that, Mumbai Police was probing the case and they ruled out any foul play. Sushant's father KK Singh had lodged a complaint with the Patna Police against his son's partner Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and her brother Showik on 25 June. The case was later transferred to CBI. Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also investigating Sushant's death.
