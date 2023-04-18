Casting Director Aarti Mittal Arrested For Allegedly Running a Sex Racket

As per ANI’s tweet, Mumbai Crime Branch mentioned, “Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11, Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Goregaon area."

Police Inspector Manoj Sutar received the information that the accused was running a prostitution racket, as per a report by Mid-day.

In the same report, it was stated that the Police sent dummy customers to a hotel and rescued two models, who have now been sent to a rehab centre. Furthermore, during the investigation, the models told police that Mittal promised to pay them money.

In continuation of the report, a police officer said, "Mittal sent pictures of two women on PI Sutar*s phone and told him that these models will come either to Juhu or Goregaon-based hotels. Sutar booked two rooms in Goregaon and sent two dummy customers. Mittal arrived with two young women and also gave them condoms. All of this has been recorded on spy cameras."

A police officer from Dindoshi police station said, "We have arrested the alleged accused for running a prostitution racket in the film industry and supplying models to customers to earn money. We have registered a case against Mittal under Section 370 of the IPC and other relevant sections for girls trafficking. The case has been transferred to the Unit 11 crime branch for further investigation."