Goa Police Busts Prostitution Racket, TV Actor Among 3 Rescued

The Goa Crime Branch on Friday, 18 March, said it has arrested a 26-year-old Hyderabad-based man and rescued three women, including a television actress, after busting a prostitution racket at Sangolda village near Panaji.

Two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from Virar near Mumbai, while the third one hails from Hyderabad, a press release issued by the Crime Branch said, news agency PTI reported.

The police added, “Information was received by the Crime Branch that a person named Hafiz Syed Bilal was involved in prostitution activities and accordingly a trap was laid.”