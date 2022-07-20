Nandini Shrikent, Mukesh Chhabra & Abhishek Banerjee on Casting in Bollywood
The casting directors open up about nepotism & representation in Bollywood.
Filmmaking is a nerve-wracking process. But with stellar casting, half the battle is won. One of the most crucial facets of a memorable film or series is its powerful performances. Be it Mirzapur or Gully Boy, Pataal Lok, Made in Heaven or Gangs of Wasseypur, the current casting directors of Bollywood are responsible for the changing face of the Industry.
Three such game-changers: Mukesh Chhabra, Nandini Shrikent and Abhishek Banerjee, join The Quint for a discussion on representation, nepotism and respectability in Bollywood.
On The Process And Evolution of Casting
For fans and cine-goers, the film industry might look like it's embellished in glitz and glamour, but there is arduous toil behind the scenes. "It's gruelling. This entire process is filled with confusion and misunderstanding and we need to strike that balance.", says Abhishek Banerjee.
"That’s what casting is. It’s definitely not glamorous."NANDINI SHRIKENT
Abhishek Banerjee added, "You can’t really judge an actor by just one audition. So you know, because you’ve spent the time or you probably know about the actor’s past. Or you know about the actor’s training. So sometimes, we know about the actor and we need to convince the director".
From shooting auditions in analog cameras to having no online database, the casting directors also chronicle how casting used to be, the directors also spoke about the challenges they faced in the early stages of their careers and how Bollywood has evolved over the years.
On Nepotism in Bollywood
Ahead of the release of Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaption of the Archie Comics, the discourse around nepotism has emerged with full force as the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi.
Nandini Shrikent, the casting director of The Archies, reacts to the backlash and the directors share their thoughts on nepotism.
"Any industry you look at, the next generation takes over. If someone fits the role, they deserve the opportunity. Because they fit the role. It’s not like we’ve just gone and cast someone because they’re a star kid. Each one is very specifically, super-perfect for the role they’ve been cast in. And we tested many people for the roles."NANDINI SHRIKENT
On Representation in The Industry
Although representation in the mainstream industries have been shockingly low, Bollywood has gradually started to embrace diversity and inclusion.
On being asked whether Bollywood still struggles with trans, queer or marginalised representation from within the communities, the casting directors opened up.
"We just finished 'Made in Heaven' Season 2, and there has been casting that is representative of the communities. It’s magnificent if you can find someone really, that ticks all the boxes. I saw it in a show called 'Euphoria', so yeah. And you’ll see it in 'Made in Heaven', and it’s fantastic.Nandini Shrikent, Casting Director
They all agreed on how casting someone who belongs from the same community as the character should not be treated as a "hard and fast" rule. Abhishek Banerjee emphasised on how difficult it is to find equally talented people from different communities.
People actually had a problem with Vijay Raaz playing a transgender role and I’m like, “You find an actor like Vijay Raaz in India.”Abhishek Banerjee, Casting Director & Actor
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
