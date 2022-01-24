'Caste is One of The Biggest Demons We Are Fighting With': Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi is gearing up for Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming web show, The Great Indian Murder. Casteism is one of the main themes of the show, and in an interview with Hindustan Times, Pratik said that the issue of casteism is deep-rooted in the country. He shared some experiences, too, when it had affected his work.

Pratik told the publication, "The caste system is very deep-rooted in our society. After a point, it is difficult to realise how wrong it is. Everything involves caste - our regular conversations, the way work has been distributed, the way our surnames our given etc".