Case Filed Against Saif Ali Khan in UP Court Over Raavan Remark

On 6 December, Saif Ali Khan told Mumbai Mirror that Adipurush would portray Raavan as "humane". "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose," he told the publication. Saif later retracted his statement after receiving backlash from many, including BJP leader Ram Kadam. In a statement, the actor said that his intention wasn't to hurt anyone, and that the film will present the epic without any 'distortions'.

Adipurush has been directed by Om Raut and stars Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Prabhas in the role of Ram.