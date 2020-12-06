After Backlash, Saif Apologises For 'Humane Raavan' Remark

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Saif had said, "It will be quite interesting to play a demon king. But we will make him humane, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as a revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose".

Taking offence to the comment, BJP's Ram Kadam had tweeted, "Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan’s character says Ravan’s abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan’s humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified.”