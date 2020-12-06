After Backlash, Saif Apologises For 'Humane Raavan' Remark

Saif Ali Khan has issued a statement retracting his comment about portraying Raavan in a 'humane' manner in his upcoming film Adipurush after facing a lot of backlash from many, including BJP's Ram Kadam.
In a statement, the actor said that his intention wasn't to hurt anyone, and that the film will present the epic without any 'distortions'.
In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Saif had said, "It will be quite interesting to play a demon king. But we will make him humane, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as a revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose".
Taking offence to the comment, BJP's Ram Kadam had tweeted, "Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan’s character says Ravan’s abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan’s humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified.”
Kadam had also implied that Adipurush's release will be affected if the film tries to show Raavan in a 'positive light'.
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram.
