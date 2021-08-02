'Operation Yemen' Producer Accuses Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' of Plagiarism

Subhash also told Bollywood Hungama that Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal had shown interest in his project. "We have spoken to Akshay Kumar and he liked the subject. Even Paresh Rawal had agreed to come on board. Captain India makers are planning to shoot from 2022. We want the film to go on floors around November-December this year. Akshay Kumar has said that he will sit for a narration after returning from London and then take a decision. We also approached Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani for the role of VK Singh and all of them had shown interest. We think Rawal is the best option for the character, and if Akshay Kumar says yes we will start shooting".

Subhash Kale claimed that Hansal Mehta hasn't approached him regarding the matter. He said two similar films can't be made as it will then become a repeat of Scam 1992 (2020) and The Big Bull (2021) episode'. Scam 1992 was also directed by Hansal.

Captain India stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead.