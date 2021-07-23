Kartik Aaryan's Captain India First Look: Hansal Mehta Directs

Kartik Aaryan stars as a pilot in Hansal Mehta's Captain India.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @kartikaaryan)
Kartik Aaryan stars as the lead in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming directorial Captain India, wherein the actor plays a pilot. Kartik’s look in the film was revealed today and the actor can be seen in a pilot’s uniform with the cap covering the upper half of his face.
Captain India is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Harman Baweja’s Baweja Studios. It will reportedly portray the story of ‘one of the most successful rescue operations in Indian history’.
Kartik shared his look from the film on Instagram and wrote, “When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia.” The actor plays the role of the pilot who leads rescue missions from a war-torn country.
Talking about the film, Kartik said in a statement, “Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country.”
Hansal Mehta stated, “Captain India which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands.”
Kartik Aaryan also has multiple other releases lined including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, and Dhamaka.
