Kartik Aaryan's Captain India First Look: Hansal Mehta Directs

Kartik shared his look from the film on Instagram and wrote, “When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia.” The actor plays the role of the pilot who leads rescue missions from a war-torn country.

Talking about the film, Kartik said in a statement, “Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country.”

Hansal Mehta stated, “Captain India which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands.”

Kartik Aaryan also has multiple other releases lined including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, and Dhamaka.