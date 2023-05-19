From Debuts to Latest Appearances, What Indian Actors Wore for Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes over the years.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Cannes 2023 is in full swing and, as is with every year, people are excited for the looks their favourite celebrities will pull off this year on the red carpet.
While some celebrities are making Cannes debuts this year, others are almost veterans, while some might well be on their way. With that in mind, here are some celebrities who have been to the French Riviera and the prestigious festival more than once and what they wore for their debuts and their latest appearances.
Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes debut in 2022 and wore a stunning white outfit for the same. This year, in her second appearance, she wore a fuschia gown by Sima Couture but the scene-stealer was her Cartier crocodile necklace!
Mallika Sherawat has been a regular at Cannes ever since she made her debut in 2005 while promoting Jackie Chan's The Myth. After several iconic outfits over the year, including the time she appeared to have snakes wrapped around herself, she walked the red carpet in 2019 in a stunning Tony Ward couture gown.
In 2019, Hina Khan made her Cannes debut by walking the carpet for her film Country of Blind. Every outfit she wore at the festival was stunning in its own merit but the Ziad Nakad outfit was the one to look out for. For her Cannes outing in 2022, she didn't disappoint in a gorgeous lilac ensemble.
Freida Pinto has often appeared in British and American films. The Slumdog Millionaire actor wore a beaded Michael Angel gown to the opening ceremony of her Cannes debut. Later in 2016, the actor attended Cannes to speak for We Do It Together, a non-profit production house focusing on female empowerment through the medium of cinema.
For that and the Kering And Cannes Film Festival Official Dinner she wore a white Elie Saab couture dress.
Deepika Padukone has essentially gone from one debut to another. After she walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time in a white and gold Rohit Bahl saree in 2010, she made her debut as a Cannes jury member in 2022. And one of the best outfits from the many she wore was the Sabyasachi saree inspired by the Bengal Tiger.
Cannes or not, Sonam Kapoor is known for her sense of fashion. At her 2011 debut, she sported a white Jean Paul Gaultier gown complete with Ferragamo shoes. On day 1 at Cannes in 2019, she opted for a red Valentino dress but her white tuxedo dress the next day was unforgettable.
When we talk about Cannes veterans, it's impossible to not mention Aishwarya Rai. The actor made her debut in 2002 for the screening of Devdas with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan. After having attended the festival for that 15 times, the actor chose a black gown with a silver train and hood for her 2023 appearance.
This year, the actor is attending the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
