From Debuts to Latest Appearances, What Indian Actors Wore for Cannes

Freida Pinto has often appeared in British and American films. The Slumdog Millionaire actor wore a beaded Michael Angel gown to the opening ceremony of her Cannes debut. Later in 2016, the actor attended Cannes to speak for We Do It Together, a non-profit production house focusing on female empowerment through the medium of cinema.

For that and the Kering And Cannes Film Festival Official Dinner she wore a white Elie Saab couture dress.