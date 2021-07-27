Britney Spears’ Attorney Files to Remove Father From Conservatorship

Pop singer Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Britney Spears won the right to her own attorney earlier in July, to end her conservatorship. The new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has officially filed to remove Britney’s father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship. The hearing will be held on 29 September at the Los Angeles Superior Court.
“Less than two weeks go, we pledged that after 13 years of the status quo, my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to suspect and remove James P. Spears. It is now a matter of public record, and I announced to Judge Penny this afternoon that we have done so, in less than two weeks,” Mathew Rosengart said to the press outside Court.
Rosengart also petitioned to replace Jamie Spears with CPA Jason Rubin of Woodland Hills. Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has had control over her entire estate as part of the court-approved conservatorship, which came into effect in 2008.
Attorney Andrew Waller exited the conservatorship in 2019 leaving Jamie as the sole conservator. In September that year, Jodi Montgomery came on board to handle Spears' health and well-being while Jamie maintained complete control over her estate. (This means that Jamie Spears has complete control over financial decisions.)
Mathew Rosengart also appeared in court for a brief hearing pertaining to a money dispute between the two conservators. There has been a security threat for Jodi Montgomery who has said that she received death threats due to her continued involvement in the case.
Britney Spears has called her conservatorship “abusive” and said that she wants everyone involved in it to face legal consequences. She earlier also said that she wants Montgomery to continue as temporary conservator till her conservatorship is terminated.
The dispute involves the payment of a security fee of $50,000. Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen indicated that Jamie would agree to pay the fee, despite earlier objecting to it. During multiple testimonies, pop star Britney Spears has said that she wants her conservatorship to end and wants to press charges of “conservatorship abuse” against her father.
During an interaction with the press, Rosengart thanked Britney Spears for her ‘courage and fortitude’. “I want to thank her fans who have been incredibly supportive of her on social media and otherwise, throughout the country and throughout the world. She deserves it and she appreciates it,” he said.
Even on social media, Britney has been posting notes talking about her family’s lack of support. Recently, she also said that she refuses to perform again as long as Jamie Spears retains control over her career.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined