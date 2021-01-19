Boney Kapoor Hints at Daughter Khushi's Acting Debut

Boney Kapoor has shared that his younger daughter Khushi is all set to follow in the footsteps of her mother Sridevi and elder sister Janhvi. In an interview with Bombay Times, Boney Kapoor confirmed that Khushi is interested in becoming an actor and that fans will "hear an announcement soon".

Boney, however, added that he would not be launching Khushi as he launched his brother Sanjay Kapoor a few decades ago as "one tends to get indulgent".