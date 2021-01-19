Boney Kapoor Hints at Daughter Khushi's Acting Debut

Boney Kapoor has shared that his younger daughter Khushi is all set to follow in the footsteps of her mother Sridevi and elder sister Janhvi. In an interview with Bombay Times, Boney Kapoor confirmed that Khushi is interested in becoming an actor and that fans will "hear an announcement soon".
Boney, however, added that he would not be launching Khushi as he launched his brother Sanjay Kapoor a few decades ago as "one tends to get indulgent".
Boney Kapoor told Bombay Times,
Suggesting that Khushi will be launched by another noted filmmaker, Boney said, "I want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and feel secure about."
Boney had launched Sanjay Kapoor opposite Tabu in Prem (1995). The film was directed by Satish Kaushik and written by Javed Akhtar.
Citing the example of his actor brothers Boney Kapoor told the publication, "Anil Kapoor was still an established actor so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Kapoor) when he made his entry into films.”
Khushi has completed an acting course from the United States. She had enrolled herself at the New York Film Academy.
During her appearance on BFFs with Vogue Season 3, when Neha Dhupia had asked Khushi about her dream debut, she had said that she would follow director Karan Johar blindly but her father will choose her co-star.
(With inputs from Bombay Times)
