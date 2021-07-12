BMC Seals Suniel Shetty's Building as Residents Test COVID Positive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed actor Suniel Shetty's building due to rise in COVID-19 cases, as per a report by ANI.
Shetty lives in a building named 'Prithvi Apartments' in South Mumbai's Altamount Road. The property has reportedly been sealed after five coronavirus cases were reported.
BMC's Assistant Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad (D Ward) told ANI that Prithvi Apartments was sealed on Saturday.
When questioned by reporters as to why people were seen moving in and out despite the building being sealed, Gaikwad said it was a violation of COVID protocols. "From now on, we will deploy police outside the building so that not a single person of the building can be called outside the premises."
The BMC has also said that Suniel Shetty and his family, who live on the 18th floor, are safe.
