BJP Leader Files Case Against Actor For 'Hurting Sentiments'

Former Meghalaya Governor and senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy has filed a case against Bengali actor Saayoni Ghosh for a meme shared on Twitter which he alleged hurt Hindu sentiments, as per a report by PTI.
Ghosh, however, has claimed that the meme dates back to 2015 and was not posted by her. She added that it was done by someone who had hacked her account then.
Posting the complaint on Twitter Tathagata Roy wrote, "@sayani06 You have already been reported to Kolkata Police. The complaint is attached. Meanwhile a person from Guwahati has told me that his religious feelings have been hurt by your meme and he is filing a complaint. I hope Assam Police will take cognizance and ask for remand".
Replying to Roy, Saayoni posted a long message on Twitter. "I had previously mentioned that this obnoxious tweet from 2015 was uploaded without my knowledge. And the moment I was made aware of that I heavily criticised it and deleted it immediately after informing the public. I never had any intention of hurting the sentiment of my own religion. I have always been vocal about my stance on certain issues and have never moved an inch away. However the harassment I ordeal I had to face today is deeply saddening", the actor wrote.
Roy had also taken exception to a recent comment by Ghosh over the chant of ''Jai Sri Ram'' by motor cycle-borne youths, PTI reported.
