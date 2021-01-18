BJP Leader Files Case Against Actor For 'Hurting Sentiments'

Former Meghalaya Governor and senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy has filed a case against Bengali actor Saayoni Ghosh for a meme shared on Twitter which he alleged hurt Hindu sentiments, as per a report by PTI.

Ghosh, however, has claimed that the meme dates back to 2015 and was not posted by her. She added that it was done by someone who had hacked her account then.

Posting the complaint on Twitter Tathagata Roy wrote, "@sayani06 You have already been reported to Kolkata Police. The complaint is attached. Meanwhile a person from Guwahati has told me that his religious feelings have been hurt by your meme and he is filing a complaint. I hope Assam Police will take cognizance and ask for remand".