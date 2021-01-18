FIR Against Makers of 'Tandav' For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against the makers of Amazon Prime Video's web show Tandav for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, as per a report by ANI. Among those named in the FIR are Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of Tandav Ali Abbas Zafar, the show's producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki.
The charges include promoting enmity between different religious groups, race, place of birth, making destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred. They further entail forgery for purpose of harming reputation, statements that could bring public mischief, intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, and strike terror section of the people, reported Economic Times.
ANI also reported that Amazon Prime Video officials from India have been summoned by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry in connection with the controversy.
The FIR comes after a few BJP leaders called for a ban on Tandav for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. They appear to have taken offence at a scene in which Zeeshan Ayyub's character performs a play as Shiva.
In a series of tweets, a BJP leader from Mumbai, Ram Kadam, complained that Saif Ali Khan had participated in a show that hurts the sentiments of Hindus. He also demanded that the scene "mocking Shiva" should be removed and that Zeeshan Ayyub, who features in the scene, apologise. He called for a boycott of the show until his demands were met. He also threatened to file an FIR against the creators of the show.
MP Manoj Kotak supported Kadam and tweeted, "OTT platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments which I strongly condemn." He posted a photo of a letter he had written to Prakash Javdekar requesting that "OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India." In the letter he said that the "makers of Tandav has deliberately mocking Hindu gods and disrespect Hindu religious sentiments (sic)."
Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video officials have told PTI that the OTT platform 'won't be responding' to media queries regarding the incident.
(With inputs from Economic Times)
