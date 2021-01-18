FIR Against Makers of 'Tandav' For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against the makers of Amazon Prime Video's web show Tandav for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, as per a report by ANI. Among those named in the FIR are Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of Tandav Ali Abbas Zafar, the show's producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki.

The charges include promoting enmity between different religious groups, race, place of birth, making destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred. They further entail forgery for purpose of harming reputation, statements that could bring public mischief, intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, and strike terror section of the people, reported Economic Times.