A Legend Will Rise: Yash Raj Films Teases Ranbir Kapoor’s Look In Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor's look in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Yash Raj Films gave a glimpse into Ranbir Kapoor’s never-seen-before avatar in Shamshera, on the actor’s birthday.
The poster features Ranbir Kapoor who has three gash-like marks on the side of his forehead, and an axe can be seen in the background. The tweet read, “The legend will leave his mark. #RanbirKapoor | #Shamshera | #Shamshera18March2022 | #YRF50." The poster features the words, “A legend will rise.”
Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra also stars Vaani Kapoor. Sanjay Dutt will face Ranbir as the film’s antagonist. The movie is scheduled to release on 18 March 2022.
Talking about her role in Shamshera, Vaani Kapoor had earlier told PTI, “We have grown up watching films like 'Khalnayak' and a few others. It (Shamshera) gave me a sense of that. It is a cool film and it is so different. I love Karan Malhotra's 'Agneepath'. He knows how much to push each emotion.”
Director Karan Malhotra had said that Vaani’s character acts as ‘a catalyst in our hero’s (Ranbir Kapoor) rebellious mission’.
Published: 28 Sep 2021,05:14 PM IST