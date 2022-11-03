Watch: Birthday Boy Shah Rukh Khan Dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya at SRK Day Event

Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on 2 November. Just like every year, the superstar greets thousands of fans waiting outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, just to get a glimpse of him. However, this year SRK also attended a day event that celebrated the Bollywood heartthrob. He was seen dancing to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' during the event while many pictures and videos were circulated across the internet.
The video of him dancing to his old song was a hit amongst the fans and users on the internet reacted with heart emojis and more. One uuer sharing the video wrote, "What a moment to be here."
Another fan shared a video where fans were singing Happy Birthday to him.
Pictures of him were also circulated across the internet celebrating the Bollywood superstar.
On the work front, SRK launched the teaser of his upcoming action-packed entertainer Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham on his birthday. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the big screens on 25 January 2023. He will also be seen in Dunki and Jawaan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)