Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi Was Born With 'Two Holes in Her Heart'

Bipasha Basu opens up about her daughter's health.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bipasha Basu recently revealed that her daughter Devi had a ventricular septal defect, a condition where she was born with two holes in her heart. Talking about her journey, Basu shared that Devi had to undergo surgery as a three-month-old child.
In her conversation with actor Neha Dhupia during an Instagram live, she revealed, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father; it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that... I got to know on the third day of my having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers."
Basu added, "We didn’t even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect. We went through a crazy period. We didn’t discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate, but we were a little numb, me and Karan.
"The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it’s healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done when the child is three months old."
Talking about the surgical period, Basu further shared, "I remember the third month when we went for the scan. I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready; Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay, and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time.
"I didn’t sleep for 40 days and 40 nights. I am not lying. I swear on God", she added.
The actor revealed that her daughter is doing better now. Basu and her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover, welcomed Devi in November 2022.
