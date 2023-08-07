Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi Was Born With 'Two Holes in Her Heart'

Basu added, "We didn’t even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect. We went through a crazy period. We didn’t discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate, but we were a little numb, me and Karan.

"The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it’s healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done when the child is three months old."

Talking about the surgical period, Basu further shared, "I remember the third month when we went for the scan. I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready; Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay, and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time.

"I didn’t sleep for 40 days and 40 nights. I am not lying. I swear on God", she added.