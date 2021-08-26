Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Evicted After Fight With Pratik & Nishant

In the recent Sunday Ka War Episode, host Karan Johar had taken offence to a comment that Zeeshan made: Karan had said, “This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism.”

After the incident, Zeeshan and Milind Gaba discussed the episode and claimed that they found Karan to be a biased host who doesn't listen to the boys. "I was termed a misogynist because of that once sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed," Zeeshan had said.