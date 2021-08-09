Bigg Boss: Pratik Sehajpal’s Take On Past With Ex-GF Pavitra Punia

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Pratik spoke about how he would react if Pavitra were to appear on Bigg Boss OTT as a surprise.

“Dekhi jaegi aur kya (We will see when we come to that). I have not done anything wrong with her, neither did she do anything wrong with me in any manner. I do not know why I am laughing, there is nothing to laugh about. Maybe I am imagining she has come in the house and I am right there. I do not know how it will be, but it is going to be fun, I guess." he said.