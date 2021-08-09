Bigg Boss: Pratik Sehajpal’s Take On Past With Ex-GF Pavitra Punia

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @pratiksehajpal)
Pratik Sehajpal, a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT said that his ex-girlfriend and former Bigg Boss contestant, Pavitra Punia was 'psychotic', 'possessive' and 'aggressive', adding that he also had similar behavioural characteristics when they were in a relationship after it was brought up again on the show which premiered on Sunday 8thAugust, in the evening.
When asked if he was prepared to deal with it he added, "There is nothing to hide. We were in love, now we have moved on after the break-up. Both of us are happy in life. We have both worked hard to reach where we are in our lives. We have moved on. Both of us have the right to stay happy. I am okay with that (discussion around her). What can contestants do? They cannot shoot me. Even if they shoot me, I am bulletproof.”
After being reminded that things may get dirty inside the house, he responded, “If you put a diamond in mud, it will still remain a diamond. No matter how dirty things get, you can just take it out, clean it up and it will still be priced at a few crores. This does not concern me at all.”
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Pratik spoke about how he would react if Pavitra were to appear on Bigg Boss OTT as a surprise.
“Dekhi jaegi aur kya (We will see when we come to that). I have not done anything wrong with her, neither did she do anything wrong with me in any manner. I do not know why I am laughing, there is nothing to laugh about. Maybe I am imagining she has come in the house and I am right there. I do not know how it will be, but it is going to be fun, I guess." he said.
Pratik Sehajpal also revealed that he and Pavitra Punia never met after their break-up. “We never really met yaar after the break-up. In fact, my break-up was on such a note that I tried a lot to contact her. I am a person who gets attached to people soon and gets very difficult to get detached," he said.
He added, "I am either zero or hundred, when I have given my 100 per cent in a relationship, it gets difficult for me to detach from the person. I tried to contact her but she was unavailable and she never wanted to speak to me again. I think, we met once when I went to her place to pick my stuff. I do not know how it is going to be (the meeting with Pavitra).”
A short clip depicting Pratik’s entry into the Bigg Boss house on Sunday:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined