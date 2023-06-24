Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Speaks About Why She & Her Ex-Husband Parted Ways

Pooja Bhatt is currently a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2, being hosted by Salman Khan. In one of the episodes, Pooja was seen discussing about her marriage with Manish Makhija.

Pooja told Bebika Dhurve, "I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right so why to live a lie. This was not a dress rehearsal, we get only one chance.”

When Bebika asked whether Pooja’s ex-husband was an actor she replied, “He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man.”