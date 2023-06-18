Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pooja Bhatt to Aaliya Siddiqui: The Complete List of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

Pooja Bhatt to Aaliya Siddiqui: The Complete List of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' will be streamed 24x7 for six weeks on JioCinema.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

Pooja Bhatt and Aaliya Siddiqui are contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pooja Bhatt and Aaliya Siddiqui are contestants in<em> Bigg Boss OTT 2.</em></p></div>

Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. On Saturday, 17 June, the actor launched Bigg Boss OTT 2, which will be streamed for six weeks on JioCinema.

This season comprises 13 contestants locked inside a "strange house," who will be under the surveillance of the CCTV cameras 24x7 inside the Bigg Boss house.

Here's the complete list of contestants for this season:

1. Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt is a well-known name in the film industry. She's an actor, director, and a producer.

2. Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is a popular YouTuber.

3. Puneet Kumar

Puneet Superstar is a social media star.

4. Palak Purswani

Palak Purswani was called out for announcing her participation on social media by Salman Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

5. Avinash Sachdev

Avinash Sachdev is Palak Purswani’s ex-boyfriend.

6. Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is also an Instagram personality.

7. Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar is an actor known for her role in Ved.

8. Jad Hadid

Jad Hadidi is a Dubai-based actor-TV presenter.

9. Falaq Naaz

Falaq Naaz is Sheezan Khan's sister.

10. Cyrus Broacha

Cyrus Broacha is a popular actor-TV host.

11. Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve is also an actor.

12. Akanksha Puri

Akansha Puri is the former winner of Mika Di Vohti.

13. Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife.

Also Read'Nawazuddin Reached Out For Settlement; Divorce Will Happen': Aaliya Siddiqui

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT