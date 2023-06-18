Pooja Bhatt to Aaliya Siddiqui: The Complete List of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

Pooja Bhatt and Aaliya Siddiqui are contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. On Saturday, 17 June, the actor launched Bigg Boss OTT 2, which will be streamed for six weeks on JioCinema.
This season comprises 13 contestants locked inside a "strange house," who will be under the surveillance of the CCTV cameras 24x7 inside the Bigg Boss house.
Here's the complete list of contestants for this season:
Pooja Bhatt is a well-known name in the film industry. She's an actor, director, and a producer.
Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is a popular YouTuber.
Puneet Superstar is a social media star.
Palak Purswani was called out for announcing her participation on social media by Salman Khan.
Avinash Sachdev is Palak Purswani’s ex-boyfriend.
Manisha Rani is also an Instagram personality.
Jiya Shankar is an actor known for her role in Ved.
Jad Hadidi is a Dubai-based actor-TV presenter.
Falaq Naaz is Sheezan Khan's sister.
Cyrus Broacha is a popular actor-TV host.
Bebika Dhurve is also an actor.
Akansha Puri is the former winner of Mika Di Vohti.
Aaliya Siddiqui is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife.
