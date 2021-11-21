Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali & Others in Media's Bottom 6 Contestants

Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz didn't make it to the media's top 5 on Bigg Boss 15.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bigg Boss 15 has its top 5 contestants after mediapersons decided the bottom six contestants of the show during the press conference inside the house. The media agreed on Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, and Rajiv Adatia as the bottom 6 contestants.
That leaves Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal as the top 5.
During the press conference, the media also announced that the VIP access has been dissolved. While most contestants celebrated, Bigg Boss interjected and said that he was disappointed by their reaction, adding that the media’s decision indicates that they don’t think anyone is worthy of winning the trophy.
The Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan had announced that only the contestants with VIP access would be eligible to win the trophy. Before it was dissolved, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehjapal, and Simba Nagpal were VIP members.
According to reports, the bottom six contestants might be asked to leave the Bigg Boss house.
Salman Khan and special guest, filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, also introduced three wildcard entries for Bigg Boss 15, namely, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Abhijeet Bhichukale.