Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali & Others in Media's Bottom 6 Contestants

During the press conference, the media also announced that the VIP access has been dissolved. While most contestants celebrated, Bigg Boss interjected and said that he was disappointed by their reaction, adding that the media’s decision indicates that they don’t think anyone is worthy of winning the trophy.

The Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan had announced that only the contestants with VIP access would be eligible to win the trophy. Before it was dissolved, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehjapal, and Simba Nagpal were VIP members.

According to reports, the bottom six contestants might be asked to leave the Bigg Boss house.