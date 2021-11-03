Bigg Boss 15: Himanshi Khurana, Others React to Simba Calling Umar 'Terrorist'

A recent live feed of Bigg Boss 15 has led to an outrage on Twitter. Viewers were shocked to see Simba Nagpal get violent with co-contestant Umar Riaz. In a clip shared on social media, Umar can be seen telling one of the housemates that Simba called him an 'aatankwadi (terrorist)' and mocked him for wearing surma.

Social media users expressed their anger at such remarks and behaviour, and the hashtag #JusticeforUmarRiaz started trending.