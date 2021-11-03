Bigg Boss 15: Himanshi Khurana, Others React to Simba Calling Umar 'Terrorist'
A clip shared on social media shows Umar Riaz saying Simba Nagpal called him 'aatankwaadi'.
A recent live feed of Bigg Boss 15 has led to an outrage on Twitter. Viewers were shocked to see Simba Nagpal get violent with co-contestant Umar Riaz. In a clip shared on social media, Umar can be seen telling one of the housemates that Simba called him an 'aatankwadi (terrorist)' and mocked him for wearing surma.
Social media users expressed their anger at such remarks and behaviour, and the hashtag #JusticeforUmarRiaz started trending.
Vidhi Pandya, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 some time back, tweeted, "Yes I’m aware of this , Umar had shared this with me in the house, but he let go saying ke sweet hai I’m sure he didn’t mean it , but obviously it’s wrong and it’s niceness of Umar to let go something so pathetic. Stay strong Umar. You’ll pass through this".
Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana also called out Simba for using the word 'terrorist'.
Here's what other people are saying:
Some people have also claimed that the camera angle was changed when Simba pushed Umar into the pool in the main episode.
Salman Khan and Colors TV are yet to issue a statement on this incident.
