Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts to Vishal Kotian's Comments

Devoleena Bhattacharjee added that she doesn't have anything personal against Vishal or any other contestant, adding that she had been invited to give her view point and that's what she did.

Devoleena further said, "I'm human and I have my own views. Some will agree with them, some will not. My question to Vishal might have frustrated him because it was spoiling his game. Though it wasn’t my intention but I don't like the dirty game which he plays. He tries to use the emotions of other contestants and then claims that he has feelings for them. Later he plays the victim card which is not required at all."

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat entered the Bigg Boss 15 house recently as wild card contestants. Salman Khan also announced, during the latest Weekend ka Vaar, that the contestants will now be competing to become VIP contestants. Only those contestants will be eligible to win the Bigg Boss trophy.

Contestant Simba Nagpal can't participate in this week's activities to become a VIP contestant as a penalty for pushing co-contestant Umar Riaz into the pool during a task.