BB14: Netizens Support Shardul After He Opens up on Financial Woes

Shardul had confided in to Eijaz about his financial crunch. Quint Entertainment Shardul Pandit gets support from Twitter. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest) Celebrities Shardul had confided in to Eijaz about his financial crunch.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit had recently spoken to Eijaz Khan about his financial woes, and that seems to have moved netizens. On Tuesday's episode, Eijaz was seen reprimanding Shardul for not standing up for himself. During the nomination task, Shardul and Naina had to speak about why they deserve to be on the show, thus attempting to win the 'oxygen mask'. However, both failed to pick up the mask when the buzzer went off and they were sent to the Red Zone.

Shardul confided in Eijaz that he needs to be on the show for a few more weeks so that he can earn some money for his mother's treatment. Added to that, Shardul saving an insect also won hearts. After the episode was aired, #ShardulPandit started trending on Twitter, with people asking fans to vote for him. One user wrote, "Please sab Shadul ko vote karna. He needs it more. Poor guy. He's really kind and emotional too".

Another said, "I feel sad for #ShardulPandit. His mannerisms are mirror of his struggles. He kept that Rhino beetle outside the redzone says a lot that he respects life and he freed that bug from Redzone which is a kind of prison. Try Save him he needs the money he earns per week".

Here are some more messages from fans:

Besides Shardul and Naina, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya have also been nominated this week.