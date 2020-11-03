'Bigg Boss 14': Nishant & Kavita Evicted From the Show

Monday's (2 November) episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkani being evicted from the house. While Nishant was voted out by the housemates, Kavita couldn't continue in the game as she got the least number of votes by the audience.
Bigg Boss asked members of the green zone to nominate one contestant from the red zone - Nishant, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin - and state the reason why they shouldn't be in the house anymore.
Bigg Boss added that if the decision of the housemates matches that of the audience then only one person will leave the show. But if the decision differs, then both housemates - one chosen by green zone members and the other by the audience - would be eliminated.
Seven out of eight green zone members nominated Nishant. However, Naina Singh was the only housemate who named Kavita and thus Nishant's journey came to an end.
While Nishant had been a part of Bigg Boss 14 since the season commenced, Kavita entered as a wild card contestant a week back.
