Actors Arshi Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari Test Positive For COVID

Arshi Khan; Shantanu Maheshwari test COVID positive
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan and actor Shantanu Maheshwari have tested positive for COVID-19. Since the diagnosis, they've both gone into home-isolation.
Arshi took to social media to share the health updates with her followers. She had recently returned from Punjab to Mumbai after shooting a music video. "I just received my COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before 19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID. I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. All those who have been in contact with me recently please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. ALLAH BLESS YOU ALL."
TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari also informed his fans about his diagnosis through his Instagram story.
"Hey guys, just wanted to inform you all that I was unwell a few days ago and initially tested negative, but after a second round of testing I have been detected positive. I am under home quarantine, taking all the necessary precautions and hoping to recover soon," he wrote in the statement.
The Khatron Ke Khiladi winner followed that with a request to everyone to stay mindful. "A sincere request to everybody to be mindful in these trying and testing times and prioritize your health and don’t step out if not needed," he wrote.
A lot of TV celebrities have tested positive for the coronavirus especially amidst the second wave, including Raghav Juyal, Arjit Taneja, Narayani Shastri, Abrar Qazi, and Vatsal Sheth.
