TV Actors Karan and Nakuul Criticize Latest Lockdown Restrictions

On 4 April, the Maharashtra government imposed a partial lockdown till 30 April due to rising coronavirus cases in the city. TV Actors Karan Patel and Nakuul Mehta are seemingly displeased by the decision and took the social media to express the same.

Karan Patel called the decision 'stupid and outright senseless' in an Instagram story. "Actors CAN shoot for their projects. Cricketers CAN continue to play their matches, day or night. Politicians CAN hold rallies with thousands of people. States CAN conduct elections and expect you to come out to vote BUT the common man CANNOT go to work. #Stupid and outright #Senseless," he wrote.