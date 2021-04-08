TV Actors Karan and Nakuul Criticize Latest Lockdown Restrictions

Actors Karan Patel and Nakuul Mehta
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On 4 April, the Maharashtra government imposed a partial lockdown till 30 April due to rising coronavirus cases in the city. TV Actors Karan Patel and Nakuul Mehta are seemingly displeased by the decision and took the social media to express the same.
Karan Patel called the decision 'stupid and outright senseless' in an Instagram story. "Actors CAN shoot for their projects. Cricketers CAN continue to play their matches, day or night. Politicians CAN hold rallies with thousands of people. States CAN conduct elections and expect you to come out to vote BUT the common man CANNOT go to work. #Stupid and outright #Senseless," he wrote.
Similarly, Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Political rallies - Not needed, Bollywood Awards Shows - Nah, Religious Gathering - No, Kumbh Mela - Deffo not BUT ALONE IN CAR - YAAAS," in an Instagram story. He was probably referring to the Delhi High Court's ruling on Wednesday which mandated the use of masks in a vehicle occupied by a single person or multiple people due to the rising cases.
In the latest updates, the Press Information Bureau reported 59,907 new COVID cases which brings the total active cases up to 5,01,559.
Known for playing Raman Kumar Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor's production Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan Patel went on to portray Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the reboot of the 2001 soap opera of the same name.
Nakuul Mehta made his TV debut with Star Plus's Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012. He is also known for his role Shivaay Singh Oberoi in the Surbhi Chandna starrer Ishqbaaaz.
