Akshay Kumar to Star in Vashu Bhagnani's Next Production?

Pooja Entertainment also produced Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom.
Actor Akshay Kumar has multiple projects lined up including Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey. He commenced the shooting for the film Bell Bottom in 2020 and the release for his film Sooryavanshi has been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic.
Akshay Kumar might collaborate with Bell Bottom production label Pooja Entertainment once again for an untitled project.
A source told Pinkvilla, "Akshay Kumar had a very smooth journey while shooting for Bellbottom with his producers the Bhagnani’s. Right after the shooting wrapped up, the producers narrated another story to Akshay and the actor instantly agreed to come on board for the film." The source added that the film will start shooting after Akshay wraps up his present projects.
The film is supposedly an action film which will be shot in various locations across the world, with the major part shot in UK, Pinkvilla reported. The filmmakers will follow all COVID-19 precautions including bio-bubbles.
Akshay's film Bell Bottom is an upcoming spy thriller directed by Ranjit Tewari. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.
