Lara Dutta on Playing Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom: All It Took Was a Call

The trailer for Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom was unveiled yesterday and one person caught everyone’s eye. Fans have been talking about actor Lara Dutta’s astonishing transformation to play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, where she is barely recognisable.

During the trailer launch, Lara Dutta opened up about her character, and the preparation that went into it. “All it took was a call, saying, ‘Lara, this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi’s role’ and that’s all it really took before I even heard the script," she said.