Beef Row: Punjab & Haryana HC Dismisses Plea Against Kangana

Kangana had landed herself in controversy over an alleged social media post. A petition was filed against Kangana Ranaut over an old tweet.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition seeking registration of an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut. Kangana had landed herself in a controversy some time back over an alleged post on social media on the consumption of beef. The post had reportedly read, "There is nothing wrong with eating beef or eating any other meat. It's not about religion! It's not a hidden fact that Kangana turned vegetarian 8 years ago and chose to be a yogi. She still doesn't believe in just one religion. On the contrary her brother eats meat".

Responding to the petition, the HC said, "A perusal of the alleged post does not prima facie suggest that it amounts to commission of an offence punishable under Section 295-A IPC, in any manner". The court also noted that since the post mentions Kangana Ranaut to be a vegetarian it cannot be construed that the consumption of beef has been advised by the person. "On the contrary, the post describes the person as vegetarian, therefore, it cannot be construed at all, that it promotes consumption of beef much less by way of an advice", the High Court noted.

The matter was brought to the HC’s notice after Ludhiana resident Navneet Gopi filed a petition for protection and directions to the state to conduct an inquiry on his representations/complaints and to take legal action against Kangana.

Gopi’s counsel drew the court’s attention to the posts on the social media before submitting that the contents had hurt the religious feelings of a particular section of society and it amounted to commission of offence punishable under the penal laws.