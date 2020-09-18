Is Kangana Ranaut Really the ‘Feminist’ Icon We Need?

Kangana Ranaut’s journey in Bollywood has not been an easy one. An outsider who entered the industry and became the voice of the unheard, she called out the 'powerful men' (now called ‘Bollywood Mafias’) and unabashedly spoke about bias against women. She was the 'Queen' we clapped and cheered for. We hailed her for her unique choice of scripts and also for just being the badass rebel that she was.



From being the true-blue feminist to becoming a self-proclaimed ‘flag-bearer’ of feminism in Bollywood, what changed?

When the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya released, Kangana Ranaut’s spokesperson/manager/PR/sister Rangoli called Taapsee Pannu ‘a sasti copy’ of the actor. Why? Because she put a tweet out applauding the trailer but not specifically Kangana’s performance. Yes, that happened.

“Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke hi apni dukaan chalate hain. Last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy.” Rangoli on Twitter. We couldn’t put a screenshot because her account was suspended by Twitter for hate speech...good riddance.

After Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, Kangana Ranaut once again grabbed headlines, this time as a crusader for #JusticeforSushant. "An actor she had never interacted with but they were always really close” - her words, not ours.



And since then she has been name-calling her colleagues from the industry, vilifying the late actor’s girlfriend... and of course stealing every chance to keep attacking Karan Johar.

When Kangana called Sonam Kapoor ‘Mafia Bimbo’

As if appearing on Prime Time News wasn’t enough, Kangana took to Twitter and labelled Rhea Chakraborty a 'gold-digger” and a 'murderer' as well, even before the court did.

How to turn everything into your own agenda masterclass.

She even made distasteful remarks about mental health.

Choice of words, ma’am.

Yes, Kangana Ranaut is a feminist...but one who speaks only for herself! And if you aren’t on her side, be sure to be attacked by her or even blocked, depending on how much your truth offends her.



Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan