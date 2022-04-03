‘Beast’ Trailer: Vijay Plays a ‘Notorious Spy’ in Hijack Thriller

Vijay in the trailer for Beast.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer for Beast dropped on Saturday (2 April). The trailer opens with a voiceover informing that the East Coast Mall in Chennai has been hijacked. After shots of the attackers and hostages, Vijay’s character Veeraraghavan is introduced as ‘one of the best and most notorious spies we have ever had’.
The clip then shows Veeraraghavan taking on the attackers single-handedly in high-octane action sequences. Vijay’s avatar in Beast is ‘meaner, leaner, and stronger’. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars Pooja Hegde, Shine Chacko, Redin Kingsley, Aparna Das and VTV Ganesh.
Beast is the third time actor Vijay and composer Anirudh Ravichander will be working together after Master and Kaththi. He has also worked with Nelson earlier in Doctor. Beast is scheduled to release on 13 April.
