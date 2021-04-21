Babil Shares Picture From Piku Sets, Hopes to Work With Amitabh

Babil Khan posted a picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in a warm embrace, hours after he revealed the reason for not posting pictures of Irrfan anymore. In an Instagram story, he'd revealed that people had accused him of using Irrfan for clout.

Possibly explaining the reason behind his change of heart, he captioned the latest post, "I get hurt easy and then I throw a tantrum and then I realise that Baba’s fans are full of kindness and warmth so let’s ignore the hate."