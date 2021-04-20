Babil Khan Reveals Why He Stopped Posting Memories of Irrfan Khan

He added, "I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time."

One of the last memories he shared with his father on his Instagram was a picture of the duo dressed as each other, captioned, "June 2016 & June 2017. One year apart, I was trying to look like him and he was trying to look like me."

Babil is all set to mark his debut into Indian cinema with Anvita Dutt directorial Qala produced by Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz. The Netflix Original also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. According to Netflix, "Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."