Babil Khan Reveals Why He Stopped Posting Memories of Irrfan Khan

Ever since the demise of father Irrfan Khan in April 2020, Babil would regularly share pictures of Irrfan on his social media. On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram story, to explain why he stopped doing that. After a fan questioned, "Hey, when will you share something about Irrfan sir?"
He revealed that he posted the pictures to fill the void Irrfan left nehind in his fans but people have accused him for using Irrfan for clout. "Man I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm confused on what to do," he shared.
He added, "I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time."
One of the last memories he shared with his father on his Instagram was a picture of the duo dressed as each other, captioned, "June 2016 & June 2017. One year apart, I was trying to look like him and he was trying to look like me."
Babil is all set to mark his debut into Indian cinema with Anvita Dutt directorial Qala produced by Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz. The Netflix Original also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. According to Netflix, "Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."
