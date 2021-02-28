Babil Khan Shares Old WhatsApp Messages With Late Irrfan Khan

Babil Khan shares old messages with Late Irrfan Khan: ‘...almost about to text him back’
Babil Khan and Late Irrfan Khan in a picture on Babil's Instagram account  | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram) 

While cleaning out old messages from his phone, Babil Khan found WhatsApp messages from his father Late Irrfan Khan. In an Instagram post, Babil shared the screenshot saying that he was 'almost about to text him back', "This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like ‘mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath'"

The last visible message is from Irrfan, sent on 17th March 2020, that said, "Call back it's very urgent."

Babil shared a screenshot of old messages from his father Late Irrfan Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan passed away on 29th April last year because of a colon infection after battling neuroendocrine cancer since 2018. Son Babil Khan regularly posts tributes to Irrfan on his Instagram.

