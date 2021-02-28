Babil Khan Shares Old WhatsApp Messages With Late Irrfan Khan

While cleaning out old messages from his phone, Babil Khan found WhatsApp messages from his father Late Irrfan Khan. In an Instagram post, Babil shared the screenshot saying that he was 'almost about to text him back', "This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like ‘mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath'"

The last visible message is from Irrfan, sent on 17th March 2020, that said, "Call back it's very urgent."