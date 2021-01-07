Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Family Video on Late Actor's B'day
Irrfan Khan passed away from cancer in April 2020.
Irrfan Khan, his wife Sutapa and son Ayan recording a video for his elder son Babil. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram screengrab)
Babil Khan marked his father Irrfan Khan's 54th birth anniversary with a heart-rending Instagram post. He shared a video of the late actor, his wife Sutapa and his younger brother Ayan recording a message for Babil telling him that they miss him. While Sutapa mistakes the recording for a video chat, Irrfan urges a shy Ayan, who tries to dodge the camera, to tell his brother he misses him. Irrfan Khan passed away in April last year after battling cancer.
Babil also wrote a note in the caption recalling how Irrfan didn't believe in man-made institutions such as marriage and birthday celebrations, rather encouraged his children to celebrate everyday life.
"You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche)," he wrote.
Babil added that while his mother would sometimes have to remind him of his father's birthday, this year was different.
"On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It’s your birthday Baba. Shout out to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me," he added.
