Ayushmann Khurrana Shares First Look From Doctor G

Doctor G also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, and the film marks the first time the trio have come together for a film. The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial is being produced by Junglee Pictures and is written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat.

The story is reportedly based on a medical institute campus. Ayushmann will play the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul plays Dr Fatima.

Talking about his role, Ayushmann told ETimes, "The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived."