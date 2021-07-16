Surekha Sikri Had a Child-Like Enthusiasm: 'Badhaai Ho' Co-Star Gajraj Rao

Gajraj Rao told The Quint, "Surekha ji is no more with us today, but the memories of her relentless dedication for her craft and child-like enthusiasm will always remain with me. I will always be thankful to have had the honour of working with a legend like her in 'Badhaai Ho.'"

He took to social media to share pictures from the sets of Badhaai Ho and talked about the experience of working with Surekha.