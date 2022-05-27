‘Racial Abuse Is Still Prevalent & That’s Sad’: Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek released in theatres on Friday (27 May) and even before its release, it had sparked discussions related to its subject matter- the political tension in Northeast India and the concept of cultural identity.

Ayushmann talked to The Quint about his latest release, the way he picks his roles, the characters he has loved the most over the past decade, his love for music, and much more.

Talking about why he decided to do Anek, Ayushmann said, "I have friends from Northeast India, back from my college days. Seeing that they suffered from a lot of racial abuse and slurs back in the day and it's still prevalent in 2022 which is very sad."

